International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (AMEX: THM) Shares Are Up 28.79% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 76452.0 International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (AMEX:THM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.72. With the company’s per share price at $0.55 changed hands at -$0.04 or -6.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $103.36M. THM’s last price was a discount, traded about -123.64% off its 52-week high of $1.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was 30.91% up since then. When we look at International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 77190.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 132.11K.

Analysts gave the International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended THM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (AMEX:THM) trade information

Instantly THM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6200 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -6.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 28.79%, with the 5-day performance at -13.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (AMEX:THM) is -22.87% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, THM’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -263.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -263.64% for it to hit the projected low.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.00%. The 2023 estimates are for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. earnings to decrease by -28.90%.

THM Dividends

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 13.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (AMEX:THM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.55% of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. shares while 82.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.92%. There are 82.47% institutions holding the International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. stock share, with Paulson & Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 31.71% of the shares, roughly 61.93 million THM shares worth $33.91 million.

Sprott Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.46% or 26.28 million shares worth $14.39 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund. With 8.12 million shares estimated at $4.45 million under it, the former controlled 4.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund held about 3.35% of the shares, roughly 6.55 million shares worth around $3.59 million.