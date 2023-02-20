Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV) Is Worth A Shot If Youâ€™re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 0.13 million Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $1.99 changed hands at -$0.18 or -8.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $268.55M. CTVâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -276.38% off its 52-week high of $7.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.05, which suggests the last value was 47.24% up since then. When we look at Innovid Corp.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 226.89K.

Analysts gave the Innovid Corp. (CTV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CTV as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Innovid Corp.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Reportâ€¦ Sponsored

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) trade information

Instantly CTV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.3100 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -8.29% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.37%, with the 5-day performance at -1.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) is -1.49% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.10, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CTVâ€™s forecast low is $2.40 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -201.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -20.6% for it to hit the projected low.

Innovid Corp. (CTV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Innovid Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -44.41% over the past 6 months, a 96.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Innovid Corp. will rise 96.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 42.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $35.63 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Innovid Corp.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $29.85 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $25.97 million and $25.86 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 37.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Innovid Corp. earnings to decrease by -991.10%.

CTV Dividends

Innovid Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 24.

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.46% of Innovid Corp. shares while 71.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.00%. There are 71.02% institutions holding the Innovid Corp. stock share, with SC Israel IV Genpar, Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 13.24% of the shares, roughly 17.7 million CTV shares worth $35.22 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.31% or 8.44 million shares worth $16.79 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Baron Global Advantage Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.38 million shares estimated at $6.72 million under it, the former controlled 2.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.89% of the shares, roughly 2.53 million shares worth around $5.04 million.