InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 67462.0 InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s per share price at $1.60 changed hands at -$0.03 or -1.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.76M. INM’s last price was a discount, traded about -2118.75% off its 52-week high of $35.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.23, which suggests the last value was 23.13% up since then. When we look at InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 738.32K.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) trade information

Instantly INM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.9300 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -1.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.79%, with the 5-day performance at -16.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) is -10.61% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 73350.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.05 days.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -83.79% over the past 6 months, a 48.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 359.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $321k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $500k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5k and $4k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6,320.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12,400.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.80%. The 2023 estimates are for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 12.60%.

INM Dividends

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 11 and May 15.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.47% of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 10.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.72%. There are 10.67% institutions holding the InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 10.37% of the shares, roughly 97163.0 INM shares worth $0.16 million.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.89% or 17724.0 shares worth $28358.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 556.0 shares estimated at $889.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares.