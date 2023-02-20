IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 0.26 million IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.00. With the company’s per share price at $0.26 changed hands at -$0.03 or -11.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.15M. BACK’s last price was a discount, traded about -461.54% off its 52-week high of $1.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.18, which suggests the last value was 30.77% up since then. When we look at IMAC Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 117.25K.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) trade information

Instantly BACK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3299 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -11.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 30.38%, with the 5-day performance at -13.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) is -18.95% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 91320.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.69 days.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for IMAC Holdings Inc. will rise 36.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that IMAC Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $4.3 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.37 million and $3.9 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -54.80%. The 2023 estimates are for IMAC Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 6.80%.

BACK Dividends

IMAC Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 03.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.64% of IMAC Holdings Inc. shares while 15.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.11%. There are 15.74% institutions holding the IMAC Holdings Inc. stock share, with Kestra Advisory Services, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 6.20% of the shares, roughly 1.69 million BACK shares worth $0.34 million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.51% or 1.23 million shares worth $0.47 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.51 million shares estimated at $0.19 million under it, the former controlled 1.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.42% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $36937.0.