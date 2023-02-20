How Will Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 0.7 million Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.24 changed hands at -$0.09 or -6.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.73M. BWV’s last price was a discount, traded about -7230.65% off its 52-week high of $90.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.91, which suggests the last value was 26.61% up since then. When we look at Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.81 million.

Analysts gave the Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BWV as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.26.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) trade information

Instantly BWV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.9500 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -6.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.73%, with the 5-day performance at 7.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) is -0.80% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BWV’s forecast low is $4.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -464.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -222.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Blue Water Vaccines Inc. earnings to decrease by -87.30%.

BWV Dividends

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 15.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.54% of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. shares while 27.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.47%. There are 27.97% institutions holding the Blue Water Vaccines Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 6.24% of the shares, roughly 0.86 million BWV shares worth $1.47 million.

Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.02% or 0.55 million shares worth $0.94 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. With 45090.0 shares estimated at $77103.0 under it, the former controlled 0.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 8263.0 shares worth around $9089.0.