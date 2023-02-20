HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO) Disappoints Wall Street With -2.34% Stock Price Drop

In the last trading session, 0.77 million HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.19. With the company’s per share price at $1.67 changed hands at -$0.04 or -2.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $94.05M. HEXO’s last price was a discount, traded about -528.74% off its 52-week high of $10.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.90, which suggests the last value was 46.11% up since then. When we look at HEXO Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

Analysts gave the HEXO Corp. (HEXO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended HEXO as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. HEXO Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) trade information

Instantly HEXO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.7800 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -2.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 65.35%, with the 5-day performance at 15.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) is 12.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.95, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HEXO’s forecast low is $1.05 with $2.56 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -53.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 37.13% for it to hit the projected low.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HEXO Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -49.02% over the past 6 months, a 78.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for HEXO Corp. will rise 99.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 95.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -19.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $26.58 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that HEXO Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023 will be $27.48 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $39.57 million and $34.18 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -32.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -19.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.50%. The 2023 estimates are for HEXO Corp. earnings to decrease by -205.10%.

HEXO Dividends

HEXO Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 15 and March 20.

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.10% of HEXO Corp. shares while 8.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.77%. There are 8.50% institutions holding the HEXO Corp. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 3.82% of the shares, roughly 1.64 million HEXO shares worth $2.74 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.86% or 0.8 million shares worth $1.33 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. With 1.64 million shares estimated at $2.74 million under it, the former controlled 3.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held about 1.86% of the shares, roughly 0.8 million shares worth around $1.33 million.