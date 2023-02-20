Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: HSCS) Stock Forecast For 2023: Bullish Signs Point To $4.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 0.1 million Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.77 changed hands at -$0.07 or -3.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.30M. HSCS’s last price was a discount, traded about -238.98% off its 52-week high of $6.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.71, which suggests the last value was 59.89% up since then. When we look at Heart Test Laboratories Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.63 million.

Analysts gave the Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HSCS as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Heart Test Laboratories Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) trade information

Instantly HSCS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -26.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.3900 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -3.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 110.74%, with the 5-day performance at -26.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) is 119.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25410.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 48.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HSCS’s forecast low is $3.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -125.99% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -69.49% for it to hit the projected low.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Heart Test Laboratories Inc. earnings to decrease by -92.30%.

HSCS Dividends

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.44% of Heart Test Laboratories Inc. shares while 3.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.00%. There are 3.73% institutions holding the Heart Test Laboratories Inc. stock share, with AE Wealth Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 1.88% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million HSCS shares worth $0.27 million.

Chapin Davis, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.67% or 55000.0 shares worth $97349.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.