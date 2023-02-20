Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 0.36 million Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.27 changed hands at -$0.02 or -7.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.79M. HCTI’s last price was a discount, traded about -522.22% off its 52-week high of $1.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11, which suggests the last value was 59.26% up since then. When we look at Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.45 million.

Analysts gave the Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HCTI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) trade information

Instantly HCTI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3141 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -7.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 48.91%, with the 5-day performance at 18.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) is 18.46% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.53 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 82.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HCTI’s forecast low is $1.50 with $1.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -455.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -455.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.4 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $12.9 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Healthcare Triangle Inc. earnings to decrease by -434.50%.

HCTI Dividends

Healthcare Triangle Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 63.77% of Healthcare Triangle Inc. shares while 7.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.98%. There are 7.96% institutions holding the Healthcare Triangle Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 7.40% of the shares, roughly 3.08 million HCTI shares worth $1.14 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 61964.0 shares worth $22988.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 57602.0 shares estimated at $21370.0 under it, the former controlled 0.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 4362.0 shares worth around $1618.0.