Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 0.13 million Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.86 changed hands at -$1.38 or -11.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.10M. GFAI’s last price was a discount, traded about -621.92% off its 52-week high of $78.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.70, which suggests the last value was 56.72% up since then. When we look at Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 188.92K.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) trade information

Instantly GFAI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -42.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 17.00 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -11.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 114.12%, with the 5-day performance at -42.54% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) is 65.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 53370.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.32 days.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Guardforce AI Co. Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.07% over the past 6 months, a -214.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for Guardforce AI Co. Limited earnings to decrease by -72.20%.

GFAI Dividends

Guardforce AI Co. Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.98% of Guardforce AI Co. Limited shares while 0.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.37%. There are 0.27% institutions holding the Guardforce AI Co. Limited stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.10% of the shares, roughly 40640.0 GFAI shares worth $0.44 million.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 18715.0 shares worth $0.2 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 4796.0 shares estimated at $52084.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.