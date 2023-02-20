Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: GWAV) Stock Forecast For 2023: $720.00 Per Share On The Upside

In the last trading session, 0.13 million Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.88. With the company’s per share price at $1.08 changed hands at -$0.05 or -4.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.51M. GWAV’s last price was a discount, traded about -913.89% off its 52-week high of $10.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.77, which suggests the last value was 28.7% up since then. When we look at Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 120.56K.

Analysts gave the Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GWAV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) trade information

Instantly GWAV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.45%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2400 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -4.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.60%, with the 5-day performance at -11.45% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) is 16.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.82 days.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. earnings to increase by 101.40%.

GWAV Dividends

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 12 and April 17.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.19% of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. shares while 22.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.45%. There are 22.33% institutions holding the Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. stock share, with Arena Investors LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 29.12% of the shares, roughly 0.97 million GWAV shares worth $1.68 million.

Empery Asset Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 18.53% or 0.62 million shares worth $1.07 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 38935.0 shares estimated at $47111.0 under it, the former controlled 1.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.23% of the shares, roughly 7560.0 shares worth around $9147.0.