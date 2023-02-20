GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) Shares Are Up 65.90% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 90873.0 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.87 changed hands at -$0.05 or -1.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $67.38M. GP’s last price was a discount, traded about -225.44% off its 52-week high of $9.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.67, which suggests the last value was 41.81% up since then. When we look at GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 180.31K.

Analysts gave the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GP as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) trade information

Instantly GP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.43 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -1.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 65.90%, with the 5-day performance at -2.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) is -17.29% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.21% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GP’s forecast low is $5.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -352.96% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -74.22% for it to hit the projected low.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.81% over the past 6 months, a 28.99% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will fall -7.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 68.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 85.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.98 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $12.01 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.31 million and $4.82 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 69.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 149.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. earnings to increase by 17.40%.

GP Dividends

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 14.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.59% of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. shares while 11.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.70%. There are 11.53% institutions holding the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 1.05% of the shares, roughly 0.25 million GP shares worth $0.58 million.

Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.77% or 0.18 million shares worth $0.43 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio. With 11083.0 shares estimated at $24881.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 5005.0 shares worth around $12812.0.