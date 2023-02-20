Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 0.11 million Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.18 changed hands at $0.08 or 4.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $156.77M. GRCL’s last price was a discount, traded about -161.01% off its 52-week high of $5.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.68, which suggests the last value was 22.94% up since then. When we look at Gracell Biotechnologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 406.03K.

Analysts gave the Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GRCL as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) trade information

Instantly GRCL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.28 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 4.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.00%, with the 5-day performance at 0.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) is 1.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.99 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.74% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GRCL’s forecast low is $7.00 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -863.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -221.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -34.97% over the past 6 months, a -35.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will rise 56.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -214.30% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -64.70%.

GRCL Dividends

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 13 and March 17.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.24% of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. shares while 53.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.93%. There are 53.07% institutions holding the Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. stock share, with Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 14.63% of the shares, roughly 9.9 million GRCL shares worth $21.64 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.65% or 7.88 million shares worth $17.23 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Emerging Markets Growth Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. With 1.37 million shares estimated at $2.99 million under it, the former controlled 2.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held about 1.00% of the shares, roughly 0.68 million shares worth around $1.48 million.