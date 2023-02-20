Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GLS): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 0.72 million Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GLS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.26 changed hands at -$0.02 or -7.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.16M. GLS’s last price was a discount, traded about -2303.85% off its 52-week high of $6.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 23.08% up since then. When we look at Gelesis Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 199.27K.

Analysts gave the Gelesis Holdings Inc. (GLS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GLS as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gelesis Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.26.

Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GLS) trade information

Instantly GLS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -22.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3416 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -7.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.74%, with the 5-day performance at -22.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GLS) is -18.82% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.09 days.

Gelesis Holdings Inc. (GLS) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Gelesis Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -396.40%.

GLS Dividends

Gelesis Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 22 and March 27.

Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GLS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 52.49% of Gelesis Holdings Inc. shares while 34.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.58%. There are 34.49% institutions holding the Gelesis Holdings Inc. stock share, with Allianz Asset Management GmbH the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.33% of the shares, roughly 3.17 million GLS shares worth $3.42 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.02% or 2.94 million shares worth $3.17 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.48 million shares estimated at $2.68 million under it, the former controlled 3.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.54% of the shares, roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $0.43 million.