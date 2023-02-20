Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX: VINE) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 66478.0 Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.30 changed hands at $0.1 or 8.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.37M. VINE’s last price was a discount, traded about -292.31% off its 52-week high of $5.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.90, which suggests the last value was 30.77% up since then. When we look at Fresh Vine Wine Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 54610.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 77.90K.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE) trade information

Instantly VINE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3000 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 8.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 32.80%, with the 5-day performance at 12.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE) is 38.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 44320.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.67 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Fresh Vine Wine Inc. earnings to decrease by -671.90%.

VINE Dividends

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 61.26% of Fresh Vine Wine Inc. shares while 0.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.59%. There are 0.62% institutions holding the Fresh Vine Wine Inc. stock share, with Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.20% of the shares, roughly 25000.0 VINE shares worth $44250.0.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 15451.0 shares worth $27348.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 25000.0 shares estimated at $44250.0 under it, the former controlled 0.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.12% of the shares, roughly 15451.0 shares worth around $27348.0.