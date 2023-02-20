Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FHTX) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 0.12 million Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.05 changed hands at $0.1 or 1.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $249.50M. FHTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -199.5% off its 52-week high of $18.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.32, which suggests the last value was 12.07% up since then. When we look at Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 77430.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 80.74K.

Analysts gave the Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended FHTX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.62.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) trade information

Instantly FHTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.35%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 7.32 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 1.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.17%, with the 5-day performance at -18.35% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) is -19.87% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 22.68 days.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -62.28% over the past 6 months, a 10.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will rise 19.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -3.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,637.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.48 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $7.86 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $713k and $3.92 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1,089.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 100.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -45.80%.

FHTX Dividends

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.11% of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. shares while 64.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.83%. There are 64.16% institutions holding the Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 30.32% of the shares, roughly 12.67 million FHTX shares worth $108.74 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.17% or 3.42 million shares worth $29.31 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.96 million shares estimated at $6.5 million under it, the former controlled 2.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.32% of the shares, roughly 0.55 million shares worth around $4.73 million.