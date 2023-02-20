Flux Power Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 75713.0 Flux Power Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s per share price at $6.93 changed hands at $0.12 or 1.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $101.87M. FLUX’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.23% off its 52-week high of $7.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.89, which suggests the last value was 72.73% up since then. When we look at Flux Power Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 65.08K.

Analysts gave the Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended FLUX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Flux Power Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) trade information

Instantly FLUX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.50 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 1.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 74.56%, with the 5-day performance at 2.67% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Flux Power Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) is 54.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FLUX’s forecast low is $9.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -116.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -29.87% for it to hit the projected low.

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Flux Power Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 132.55% over the past 6 months, a 57.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Flux Power Holdings Inc. will rise 52.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 58.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 57.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16.34 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Flux Power Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $18.35 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $13.18 million and $15.2 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 24.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Flux Power Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 6.80%.

FLUX Dividends

Flux Power Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 10 and May 15.

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.53% of Flux Power Holdings Inc. shares while 32.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.05%. There are 32.91% institutions holding the Flux Power Holdings Inc. stock share, with Formidable Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 37.25% of the shares, roughly 3.1 million FLUX shares worth $12.3 million.

Toroso Investments, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.64% or 0.39 million shares worth $0.99 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were ETF Opportunities Tr-Formidable ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.39 million shares estimated at $0.99 million under it, the former controlled 4.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.19% of the shares, roughly 0.27 million shares worth around $0.68 million.