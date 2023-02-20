Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Stock Could Make A -946.51% Loss

In the last trading session, 0.59 million Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.43 changed hands at -$0.03 or -6.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $55.54M. FLGC’s last price was a discount, traded about -453.49% off its 52-week high of $2.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.19, which suggests the last value was 55.81% up since then. When we look at Flora Growth Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.94 million.

Analysts gave the Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended FLGC as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Flora Growth Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) trade information

Instantly FLGC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4800 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -6.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 88.93%, with the 5-day performance at 19.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) is 79.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.07% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FLGC’s forecast low is $1.25 with $4.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -946.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -190.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Flora Growth Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -54.68% over the past 6 months, a -24.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 323.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.31 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Flora Growth Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $18.31 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Flora Growth Corp. earnings to decrease by -43.40%.

FLGC Dividends

Flora Growth Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.02% of Flora Growth Corp. shares while 2.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.30%. There are 2.80% institutions holding the Flora Growth Corp. stock share, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 2.99% of the shares, roughly 2.3 million FLGC shares worth $1.62 million.

Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.07% or 0.82 million shares worth $0.58 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF. With 1.29 million shares estimated at $0.29 million under it, the former controlled 1.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF held about 0.67% of the shares, roughly 0.51 million shares worth around $0.36 million.