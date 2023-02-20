FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 0.4 million FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.17 changed hands at -$0.1 or -3.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $401.64M. NOTE’s last price was a discount, traded about -288.01% off its 52-week high of $12.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.07, which suggests the last value was 3.15% up since then. When we look at FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 190.80K.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) trade information

Instantly NOTE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.64 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -3.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.92%, with the 5-day performance at -9.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) is -39.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.32 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 63.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NOTE’s forecast low is $5.50 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -247.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -73.5% for it to hit the projected low.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $30.82 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $31.62 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.30%.

The 2023 estimates are for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -266.50%.

NOTE Dividends

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.45% of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. shares while 40.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.84%. There are 40.60% institutions holding the FiscalNote Holdings Inc. stock share, with Maso Capital Partners Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 23.81% of the shares, roughly 28.91 million NOTE shares worth $91.66 million.

Stonehill Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.34% or 7.7 million shares worth $24.42 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.4 million shares estimated at $1.26 million under it, the former controlled 0.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.29% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $1.12 million.