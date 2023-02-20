Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: FATH): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the last trading session, 0.11 million Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.13 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $156.02M. FATH’s last price was a discount, traded about -752.21% off its 52-week high of $9.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.10, which suggests the last value was 2.65% up since then. When we look at Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 76560.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 71.65K.

Analysts gave the Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (FATH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended FATH as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH) trade information

With action -0.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.39%, with the 5-day performance at -0.88% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH) is -33.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 69.87% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FATH’s forecast low is $3.50 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -253.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -209.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (FATH) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $40.48 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $38.69 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $44.33 million and $40.54 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation earnings to increase by 325.60%.

FATH Dividends

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.61% of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation shares while 57.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.41%. There are 57.31% institutions holding the Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation stock share, with Siguler Guff Advisers, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 5.39% of the shares, roughly 3.53 million FATH shares worth $4.66 million.

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.99% or 2.62 million shares worth $5.31 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. With 1.57 million shares estimated at $2.07 million under it, the former controlled 2.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held about 0.17% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.15 million.