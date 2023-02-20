Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ: XPON): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.39 million Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.54 changed hands at $0.05 or 1.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.65M. XPON’s last price was a discount, traded about -218.93% off its 52-week high of $11.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.90, which suggests the last value was 74.58% up since then. When we look at Expion360 Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.16 million.

Analysts gave the Expion360 Inc. (XPON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended XPON as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) trade information

Instantly XPON was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.00 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 1.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 53.91%, with the 5-day performance at 14.94% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) is 76.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XPON’s forecast low is $4.25 with $4.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -20.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -20.06% for it to hit the projected low.

Expion360 Inc. (XPON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Expion360 Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.09% over the past 6 months, a 28.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for Expion360 Inc. earnings to decrease by -438.60%.

XPON Dividends

Expion360 Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 50.81% of Expion360 Inc. shares while 0.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.96%. There are 0.96% institutions holding the Expion360 Inc. stock share, with Perritt Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.44% of the shares, roughly 30000.0 XPON shares worth $58500.0.

Eidelman Virant Capital holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.21% or 14000.0 shares worth $27300.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

With 15000.0 shares estimated at $34500.0 under it, the former controlled 0.22% of total outstanding shares.