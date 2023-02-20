Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ELYM) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 0.12 million Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.70 changed hands at $0.4 or 17.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $74.84M. ELYM’s last price was a discount, traded about -326.3% off its 52-week high of $11.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.23, which suggests the last value was 17.41% up since then. When we look at Eliem Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 23500.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.80K.

Analysts gave the Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (ELYM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ELYM as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Eliem Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.38.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) trade information

Instantly ELYM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.11 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 17.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.43%, with the 5-day performance at -15.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) is -31.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26930.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 55.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ELYM’s forecast low is $4.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -196.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -48.15% for it to hit the projected low.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (ELYM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Eliem Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.16% over the past 6 months, a 54.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Eliem Therapeutics Inc. will rise 5.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 26.00% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Eliem Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -368.80%.

ELYM Dividends

Eliem Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.87% of Eliem Therapeutics Inc. shares while 70.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.77%. There are 70.26% institutions holding the Eliem Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 49.50% of the shares, roughly 13.15 million ELYM shares worth $42.48 million.

SilverArc Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.51% or 0.4 million shares worth $1.3 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.19 million shares estimated at $0.61 million under it, the former controlled 0.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.30% of the shares, roughly 80793.0 shares worth around $0.26 million.