Disc Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: IRON) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 79948.0 Disc Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $23.93 changed hands at $0.07 or 0.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $398.91M. IRON’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.52% off its 52-week high of $25.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.60, which suggests the last value was 51.53% up since then. When we look at Disc Medicine Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 61090.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 41.79K.

Analysts gave the Disc Medicine Inc. (IRON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IRON as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Disc Medicine Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Disc Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) trade information

Instantly IRON was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 24.90 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 0.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.31%, with the 5-day performance at -1.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Disc Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) is 17.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.23% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IRON’s forecast low is $30.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -25.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -25.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Disc Medicine Inc. (IRON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Disc Medicine Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 45.91% over the past 6 months, a 70.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Disc Medicine Inc. earnings to increase by 82.00%.

IRON Dividends

Disc Medicine Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 08 and March 13.

Disc Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.08% of Disc Medicine Inc. shares while 31.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.99%.