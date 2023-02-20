Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DGHI) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the last trading session, 78824.0 Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 7.27. With the company’s per share price at $1.74 changed hands at -$0.09 or -4.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $60.08M. DGHI’s last price was a discount, traded about -129.89% off its 52-week high of $4.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.31, which suggests the last value was 82.18% up since then. When we look at Digihost Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 167.56K.

Analysts gave the Digihost Technology Inc. (DGHI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DGHI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) trade information

Instantly DGHI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.8600 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -4.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 383.33%, with the 5-day performance at 16.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) is 59.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.37% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DGHI’s forecast low is $1.92 with $1.92 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -10.34% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -10.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Digihost Technology Inc. (DGHI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Digihost Technology Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 47.46% over the past 6 months, a -100.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Digihost Technology Inc. earnings to increase by 102.90%.

DGHI Dividends

Digihost Technology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 27 and March 31.

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.34% of Digihost Technology Inc. shares while 6.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.70%. There are 6.29% institutions holding the Digihost Technology Inc. stock share, with Vident Investment Advisory, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.33% of the shares, roughly 93095.0 DGHI shares worth $66562.0.

Wedbush Securities Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.11% or 30166.0 shares worth $10859.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto Mining & Semiconductor ETF and Valkyrie ETF Tr II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $74625.0 under it, the former controlled 0.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Valkyrie ETF Tr II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF held about 0.33% of the shares, roughly 93095.0 shares worth around $66562.0.