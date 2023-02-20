Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 62917.0 Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.29 changed hands at $0.01 or 1.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.72M. DRMA’s last price was a discount, traded about -406.9% off its 52-week high of $1.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 44.83% up since then. When we look at Dermata Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.74 million.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) trade information

Instantly DRMA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3079 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 1.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.24%, with the 5-day performance at 3.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) is 15.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.48 days.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dermata Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -61.80% over the past 6 months, a 66.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Dermata Therapeutics Inc. will rise 23.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 39.40% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Dermata Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -223.30%.

DRMA Dividends

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.56% of Dermata Therapeutics Inc. shares while 3.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.62%. There are 3.12% institutions holding the Dermata Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 1.15% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million DRMA shares worth $57981.0.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.57% or 70808.0 shares worth $36827.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 15860.0 shares estimated at $10228.0 under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 10769.0 shares worth around $6944.0.