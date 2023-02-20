Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 0.12 million Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.02. With the company’s per share price at $0.79 changed hands at $0.06 or 8.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $30.86M. CYCN’s last price was a discount, traded about -77.22% off its 52-week high of $1.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.35, which suggests the last value was 55.7% up since then. When we look at Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 156.23K.

Analysts gave the Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CYCN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) trade information

Instantly CYCN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9569 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 8.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.82%, with the 5-day performance at 4.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) is 14.88% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CYCN’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -406.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -406.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. will rise 15.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 3.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -82.20% down from the last financial year.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $533k and $711k respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 48.40%.

CYCN Dividends

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.43% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares while 50.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.70%. There are 50.79% institutions holding the Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Slate Path Capital, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 16.46% of the shares, roughly 7.16 million CYCN shares worth $6.16 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.85% or 3.41 million shares worth $2.94 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 1.14 million shares estimated at $0.98 million under it, the former controlled 2.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 1.93% of the shares, roughly 0.84 million shares worth around $0.8 million.