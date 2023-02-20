CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 67975.0 CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.61. With the company’s per share price at $13.80 changed hands at -$0.4 or -2.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $89.42M. CVV’s last price was a discount, traded about -14.64% off its 52-week high of $15.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.68, which suggests the last value was 73.33% up since then. When we look at CVD Equipment Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 86930.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 69.78K.

Analysts gave the CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CVV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CVD Equipment Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV) trade information

Instantly CVV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 15.82 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -2.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 150.45%, with the 5-day performance at 8.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV) is 84.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 32060.000000000004 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CVV’s forecast low is $16.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -15.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -15.94% for it to hit the projected low.

CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 99.80%. The 2023 estimates are for CVD Equipment Corporation earnings to increase by 177.40%.

CVV Dividends

CVD Equipment Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 03.

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.34% of CVD Equipment Corporation shares while 18.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.16%. There are 18.54% institutions holding the CVD Equipment Corporation stock share, with AMH Equity Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 10.03% of the shares, roughly 0.67 million CVV shares worth $3.72 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.63% or 0.24 million shares worth $1.27 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.17 million shares estimated at $0.86 million under it, the former controlled 2.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.02% of the shares, roughly 68503.0 shares worth around $0.36 million.