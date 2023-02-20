Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 74932.0 Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.32. With the company’s per share price at $0.99 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.79M. CUEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -146.46% off its 52-week high of $2.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15, which suggests the last value was 84.85% up since then. When we look at Cuentas Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.30 million.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) trade information

Instantly CUEN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.1000 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -1.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 442.16%, with the 5-day performance at -7.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) is 66.97% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.23 days.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 47.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Cuentas Inc. earnings to increase by 66.80%.

CUEN Dividends

Cuentas Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 20.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 36.98% of Cuentas Inc. shares while 3.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.03%. There are 3.80% institutions holding the Cuentas Inc. stock share, with Platform Technology Partners the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 2.61% of the shares, roughly 0.5 million CUEN shares worth $0.49 million.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.36% or 69482.0 shares worth $68446.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. With 0.11 million shares estimated at $0.11 million under it, the former controlled 0.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 11438.0 shares worth around $11267.0.