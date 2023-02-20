Could SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SBIG) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 70402.0 SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.76 changed hands at $0.03 or 4.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.03M. SBIG’s last price was a discount, traded about -615.79% off its 52-week high of $5.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.41, which suggests the last value was 46.05% up since then. When we look at SpringBig Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 243.30K.

Analysts gave the SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SBIG as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SpringBig Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) trade information

Instantly SBIG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8225 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 4.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 52.61%, with the 5-day performance at 5.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) is -3.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.42 days.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.45 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that SpringBig Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $7.7 million.

SBIG Dividends

SpringBig Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.34% of SpringBig Holdings Inc. shares while 39.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.10%. There are 39.22% institutions holding the SpringBig Holdings Inc. stock share, with Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 5.30% of the shares, roughly 1.34 million SBIG shares worth $1.02 million.

Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.49% or 0.12 million shares worth $93729.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 23342.0 shares estimated at $17739.0 under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares.