Could NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 78794.0 NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.87. With the company’s per share price at $4.26 changed hands at -$0.29 or -6.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.07M. NAOV’s last price was a discount, traded about -538.5% off its 52-week high of $27.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.16, which suggests the last value was 2.35% up since then. When we look at NanoVibronix Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 136.71K.

Analysts gave the NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NAOV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NanoVibronix Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) trade information

Instantly NAOV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -29.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.94 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -6.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.48%, with the 5-day performance at -29.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) is -33.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11830.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $210.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 97.97% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NAOV’s forecast low is $210.00 with $210.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -4829.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4829.58% for it to hit the projected low.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 98.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $150k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $54k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 177.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.70%. The 2023 estimates are for NanoVibronix Inc. earnings to decrease by -35.10%.

NAOV Dividends

NanoVibronix Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 14.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV)’s Major holders