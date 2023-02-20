Could Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 0.75 million Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.06 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $132.48M. MREO’s last price was a discount, traded about -74.53% off its 52-week high of $1.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.30, which suggests the last value was 71.7% up since then. When we look at Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 883.15K.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) trade information

Instantly MREO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2500 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -0.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 41.33%, with the 5-day performance at 7.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) is 26.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.25 days.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mereo BioPharma Group plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.40% over the past 6 months, a 82.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.80%.

MREO Dividends

Mereo BioPharma Group plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares while 58.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.19%. There are 58.19% institutions holding the Mereo BioPharma Group plc stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 8.49% of the shares, roughly 10.61 million MREO shares worth $9.13 million.

Rubric Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.29% or 10.37 million shares worth $8.93 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Tekla Healthcare Investors and Tekla Life Sciences Investors. With 1.06 million shares estimated at $0.92 million under it, the former controlled 0.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tekla Life Sciences Investors held about 0.39% of the shares, roughly 0.49 million shares worth around $0.42 million.