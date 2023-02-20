Could Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: MDNA) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 63983.0 Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.49. With the company’s per share price at $0.66 changed hands at $0.01 or 1.54% during last session, the market valuation stood at $62.92M. MDNA’s last price was a discount, traded about -184.85% off its 52-week high of $1.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.40, which suggests the last value was 39.39% up since then. When we look at Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 156.11K.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) trade information

Instantly MDNA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7700 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 1.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 44.10%, with the 5-day performance at -9.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) is 13.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 82.31% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MDNA’s forecast low is $1.49 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1112.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -125.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.29% over the past 6 months, a 41.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. earnings to decrease by -19.50%.

MDNA Dividends

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 07.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.61% of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. shares while 15.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.49%. There are 15.65% institutions holding the Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. stock share, with AIGH Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 5.53% of the shares, roughly 3.85 million MDNA shares worth $3.19 million.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.91% or 1.33 million shares worth $1.1 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

With 34144.0 shares estimated at $18096.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.