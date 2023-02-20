Could Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 0.28 million Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s per share price at $0.85 changed hands at $0.01 or 1.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $27.85M. HARP’s last price was a discount, traded about -576.47% off its 52-week high of $5.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.59, which suggests the last value was 30.59% up since then. When we look at Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.29 million.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) trade information

Instantly HARP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -23.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2300 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 1.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.42%, with the 5-day performance at -23.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) is -0.93% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.65 days.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -56.53% over the past 6 months, a 3.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. will rise 28.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 24.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 48.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.04 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $4.05 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.33 million and $5.91 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 62.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -31.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -49.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -81.40%.

HARP Dividends

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 08 and March 13.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.65% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares while 71.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.04%. There are 71.14% institutions holding the Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with BioImpact Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.66% of the shares, roughly 3.2 million HARP shares worth $3.1 million.

New Leaf Venture Partners, L.l.c. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.53% or 3.16 million shares worth $2.29 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove. With 0.69 million shares estimated at $0.67 million under it, the former controlled 2.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove held about 1.35% of the shares, roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $0.41 million.