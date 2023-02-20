Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. (COEP) Will Continue To Grow In 2023.

In the last trading session, 76215.0 Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.45 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $30.01M. COEP’s last price was a discount, traded about -1377.24% off its 52-week high of $21.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.03, which suggests the last value was 28.97% up since then. When we look at Coeptis Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 90.77K.

Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) trade information

Instantly COEP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6678 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 0.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.32%, with the 5-day performance at -7.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) is -21.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 47720.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.8 days.

Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. (COEP) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 188.10%.

COEP Dividends

Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 51.42% of Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. shares while 27.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.01%. There are 27.70% institutions holding the Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 55.96% of the shares, roughly 2.86 million COEP shares worth $4.38 million.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.61% or 0.39 million shares worth $3.97 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

With 2844.0 shares estimated at $5261.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares.