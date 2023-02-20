Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 0.28 million Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.22 changed hands at $0.08 or 7.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $30.45M. CYAD’s last price was a discount, traded about -180.33% off its 52-week high of $3.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.46, which suggests the last value was 62.3% up since then. When we look at Celyad Oncology SA’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.72 million.

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) trade information

Instantly CYAD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.58%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5000 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 7.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 147.52%, with the 5-day performance at -7.58% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) is -44.55% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.34 days.

CYAD Dividends

Celyad Oncology SA is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Celyad Oncology SA shares while 29.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.10%. There are 29.10% institutions holding the Celyad Oncology SA stock share, with Fortress Investment Group LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 28.77% of the shares, roughly 6.5 million CYAD shares worth $8.97 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.08% or 18900.0 shares worth $26082.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

With 2012.0 shares estimated at $2011.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.