Can Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 0.15 million Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.55 changed hands at $0.24 or 18.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.62M. BON’s last price was a discount, traded about -317.42% off its 52-week high of $6.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.93, which suggests the last value was 40.0% up since then. When we look at Bon Natural Life Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 38910.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 56.70K.

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON) trade information

Instantly BON was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 23.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5600 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 18.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 46.73%, with the 5-day performance at 23.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON) is 8.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1440.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.

Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bon Natural Life Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.05% over the past 6 months, a -2.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -11.30%.

The 2023 estimates are for Bon Natural Life Limited earnings to increase by 80.90%.

BON Dividends

Bon Natural Life Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 10.

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.18% of Bon Natural Life Limited shares while 0.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.25%. There are 0.15% institutions holding the Bon Natural Life Limited stock share, with UBS Group AG the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.12% of the shares, roughly 10010.0 BON shares worth $10583.0.

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.03% or 2800.0 shares worth $2960.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 4398.0 shares estimated at $4266.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.