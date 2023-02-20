Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 97202.0 Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.10 changed hands at $0.13 or 4.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $338.02M. BNR’s last price was a discount, traded about -263.55% off its 52-week high of $11.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.70, which suggests the last value was 45.16% up since then. When we look at Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 199.57K.

Analysts gave the Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BNR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.38.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) trade information

Instantly BNR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.17 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 4.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 37.78%, with the 5-day performance at 2.99% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) is -3.73% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.19, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BNR’s forecast low is $27.19 with $27.19 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -777.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -777.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Burning Rock Biotech Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.53% over the past 6 months, a 9.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Burning Rock Biotech Limited will fall -5.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16.49 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $21.06 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $20.47 million and $18.83 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -19.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Burning Rock Biotech Limited earnings to decrease by -11.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.10% per year.

BNR Dividends

Burning Rock Biotech Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 20 and March 24.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.86% of Burning Rock Biotech Limited shares while 58.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.86%. There are 58.23% institutions holding the Burning Rock Biotech Limited stock share, with Kynam Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 7.58% of the shares, roughly 6.7 million BNR shares worth $16.02 million.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.86% or 4.3 million shares worth $10.27 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund and MFS International New Discovery Fund. With 3.49 million shares estimated at $8.77 million under it, the former controlled 3.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS International New Discovery Fund held about 0.32% of the shares, roughly 0.29 million shares worth around $0.68 million.