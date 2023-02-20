BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 58496.0 BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.87. With the company’s per share price at $1.74 changed hands at $0.09 or 5.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.78M. BTCS’s last price was a discount, traded about -181.61% off its 52-week high of $4.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.57, which suggests the last value was 67.24% up since then. When we look at BTCS Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 117.11K.

Analysts gave the BTCS Inc. (BTCS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BTCS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BTCS Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) trade information

Instantly BTCS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8900 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 5.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 176.19%, with the 5-day performance at 12.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) is 18.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 80850.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BTCS’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -72.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -72.41% for it to hit the projected low.

BTCS Inc. (BTCS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BTCS Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.94% over the past 6 months, a 65.40% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.70%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $300k.

The 2023 estimates are for BTCS Inc. earnings to decrease by -260.30%.

BTCS Dividends

BTCS Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 13 and March 17.

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.43% of BTCS Inc. shares while 5.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.15%. There are 5.27% institutions holding the BTCS Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 6.44% of the shares, roughly 0.37 million BTCS shares worth $0.55 million.

HRT Financial LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.50% or 85444.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.28 million shares estimated at $0.42 million under it, the former controlled 4.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.54% of the shares, roughly 87691.0 shares worth around $0.13 million.