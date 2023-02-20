Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch BBLG Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 0.21 million Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.35 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.47M. BBLG’s last price was a discount, traded about -1062.86% off its 52-week high of $4.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.18, which suggests the last value was 48.57% up since then. When we look at Bone Biologics Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 312.25K.

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG) trade information

Instantly BBLG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4000 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -2.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 66.91%, with the 5-day performance at 5.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG) is 19.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.44% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BBLG’s forecast low is $2.25 with $2.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -542.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -542.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 54.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Bone Biologics Corporation earnings to increase by 43.40%.

BBLG Dividends

Bone Biologics Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.09% of Bone Biologics Corporation shares while 13.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.20%. There are 13.33% institutions holding the Bone Biologics Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.32% of the shares, roughly 33461.0 BBLG shares worth $35134.0.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 15263.0 shares worth $3200.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 33461.0 shares estimated at $35134.0 under it, the former controlled 0.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 5900.0 shares worth around $1769.0.