Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 74740.0 Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.88 changed hands at $0.08 or 2.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.56M. BXRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -7400.0% off its 52-week high of $216.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.55, which suggests the last value was 46.18% up since then. When we look at Baudax Bio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.17 million.

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) trade information

Instantly BXRX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.15 added 2.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.43%, with the 5-day performance at 2.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) is -5.57% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 91300.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Baudax Bio Inc. will fall -102.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 98.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -11.10% down from the last financial year.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $400k and $422k respectively.

The 2023 estimates are for Baudax Bio Inc. earnings to increase by 92.60%.

BXRX Dividends

Baudax Bio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 20.

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.32% of Baudax Bio Inc. shares while 7.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.52%. There are 7.50% institutions holding the Baudax Bio Inc. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 1.42% of the shares, roughly 21961.0 BXRX shares worth $0.22 million.

Warberg Asset Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.87% or 13500.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 36778.0 shares estimated at $0.21 million under it, the former controlled 2.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 1.15% of the shares, roughly 17792.0 shares worth around $0.1 million.