ATNF Stock: More Upside For 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF)?

In the last trading session, 51048.0 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.68. With the company’s per share price at $3.02 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.13M. ATNF’s last price was a discount, traded about -2255.63% off its 52-week high of $71.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.18, which suggests the last value was 60.93% up since then. When we look at 180 Life Sciences Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.37 million.

Analysts gave the 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ATNF as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. 180 Life Sciences Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) trade information

Instantly ATNF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.21 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 0.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.91%, with the 5-day performance at 1.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) is -5.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ATNF’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -32.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -32.45% for it to hit the projected low.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for 180 Life Sciences Corp. earnings to increase by 2.00%.

ATNF Dividends

180 Life Sciences Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.51% of 180 Life Sciences Corp. shares while 13.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.89%. There are 13.68% institutions holding the 180 Life Sciences Corp. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.48% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million ATNF shares worth $2.6 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.13% or 54187.0 shares worth $0.72 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 37583.0 shares estimated at $0.5 million under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 15354.0 shares worth around $0.2 million.