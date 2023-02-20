ATAT Stock: More Upside For Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT)?

In the last trading session, 0.13 million Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $23.80 changed hands at -$1.08 or -4.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.10B. ATAT’s last price was a discount, traded about -23.53% off its 52-week high of $29.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.02, which suggests the last value was 53.7% up since then. When we look at Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 450.11K.

Analysts gave the Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ATAT as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.38.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) trade information

Instantly ATAT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 27.77 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -4.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 32.08%, with the 5-day performance at -5.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) is -5.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.76, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.03% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ATAT’s forecast low is $25.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -47.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $138.35 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $138.35 million.

ATAT Dividends

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited shares while 0.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.05%.