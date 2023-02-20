Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 0.61 million Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s per share price at $4.52 changed hands at $0.18 or 4.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $480.20M. ATRA’s last price was a discount, traded about -224.34% off its 52-week high of $14.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.83, which suggests the last value was 37.39% up since then. When we look at Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 million.

Analysts gave the Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ATRA as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.56.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) trade information

Instantly ATRA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.68 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 4.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 37.80%, with the 5-day performance at 6.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) is 27.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.91 days.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.64% over the past 6 months, a 16.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. will rise 35.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -472.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -26.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $27.38 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.31 million and $51.58 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 274.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -88.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 38.40%.

ATRA Dividends

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 08.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.79% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares while 106.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.44%. There are 106.59% institutions holding the Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.39% of the shares, roughly 8.91 million ATRA shares worth $33.69 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.73% or 8.28 million shares worth $31.31 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. With 4.81 million shares estimated at $15.79 million under it, the former controlled 5.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held about 2.58% of the shares, roughly 2.45 million shares worth around $9.26 million.