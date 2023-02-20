Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS): Todayâ€™s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 0.2 million Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.04. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $0.60 changed hands at $0.01 or 2.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.92M. ARDSâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -390.0% off its 52-week high of $2.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.57, which suggests the last value was 5.0% up since then. When we look at Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 938.51K.

Analysts gave the Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ARDS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.41.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Reportâ€¦ Sponsored

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) trade information

Instantly ARDS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6200 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 2.06% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.15%, with the 5-day performance at 0.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) is -53.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ARDSâ€™s forecast low is $2.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -1566.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -233.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -67.74% over the past 6 months, a 56.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 55.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 42.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $310k. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $570k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -45.60%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -54.70%.

ARDS Dividends

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 03.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.26% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 10.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.03%. There are 10.18% institutions holding the Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 2.31% of the shares, roughly 0.57 million ARDS shares worth $0.68 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.10% or 0.52 million shares worth $0.49 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.45 million shares estimated at $0.41 million under it, the former controlled 1.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.56% of the shares, roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $0.36 million.