Are VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 66021.0 VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.27. With the company’s per share price at $0.41 changed hands at $0.04 or 10.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.55M. VQS’s last price was a discount, traded about -387.8% off its 52-week high of $2.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.22, which suggests the last value was 46.34% up since then. When we look at VIQ Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 233.10K.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) trade information

Instantly VQS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4589 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 10.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 59.91%, with the 5-day performance at -6.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) is 40.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37720.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.31, meaning bulls need an upside of 68.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VQS’s forecast low is $0.93 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -387.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -126.83% for it to hit the projected low.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the VIQ Solutions Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -55.47% over the past 6 months, a 59.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -37.00%. The 2023 estimates are for VIQ Solutions Inc. earnings to decrease by -20.70%.

VQS Dividends

VIQ Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 27 and March 31.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.03% of VIQ Solutions Inc. shares while 15.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.13%. There are 15.30% institutions holding the VIQ Solutions Inc. stock share, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.65% of the shares, roughly 3.34 million VQS shares worth $2.07 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.72% or 1.29 million shares worth $0.8 million as of Sep 29, 2022.