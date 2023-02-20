Are Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 0.14 million Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.98 changed hands at $0.02 or 2.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.60M. PIK’s last price was a discount, traded about -669.39% off its 52-week high of $7.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.58, which suggests the last value was 40.82% up since then. When we look at Kidpik Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 462.99K.

Analysts gave the Kidpik Corp. (PIK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PIK as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kidpik Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.32.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) trade information

Instantly PIK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0600 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 2.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 40.46%, with the 5-day performance at 4.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) is 10.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PIK’s forecast low is $7.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -614.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -614.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Kidpik Corp. (PIK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kidpik Corp. will fall -39.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -29.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -29.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.7 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Kidpik Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $4.07 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.27 million and $4.33 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -29.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -5.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Kidpik Corp. earnings to decrease by -42.00%.

PIK Dividends

Kidpik Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 86.36% of Kidpik Corp. shares while 12.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.11%. There are 12.29% institutions holding the Kidpik Corp. stock share, with Bbr Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.55% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million PIK shares worth $0.51 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.27% or 20483.0 shares worth $29597.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 19500.0 shares estimated at $28177.0 under it, the former controlled 0.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.23% of the shares, roughly 17334.0 shares worth around $13258.0.