An Overview Of Nuburu Inc. (AMEX: BURU)

In the last trading session, 0.11 million Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.80 changed hands at -$0.5 or -11.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $136.19M. BURU’s last price was a discount, traded about -268.42% off its 52-week high of $14.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.38, which suggests the last value was 11.05% up since then. When we look at Nuburu Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 62680.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 48.02K.

Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU) trade information

Instantly BURU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -51.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.76 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -11.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.38%, with the 5-day performance at -51.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU) is -50.33% down.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Nuburu Inc. (BURU) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Nuburu Inc. earnings to increase by 199.40%.

BURU Dividends

Nuburu Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 87.63% of Nuburu Inc. shares while 7.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.30%. There are 7.58% institutions holding the Nuburu Inc. stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 1.06% of the shares, roughly 0.44 million BURU shares worth $1.69 million.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.96% or 0.4 million shares worth $1.52 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 206.0 shares estimated at $782.0 under it, the former controlled 0.00% of total outstanding shares.