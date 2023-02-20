Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPP): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 0.3 million Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 8.20. With the company’s per share price at $0.62 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $114.19M. ALPP’s last price was a discount, traded about -264.52% off its 52-week high of $2.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.48, which suggests the last value was 22.58% up since then. When we look at Alpine 4 Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 522.21K.

Analysts gave the Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ALPP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Alpine 4 Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) trade information

Instantly ALPP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7100 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -2.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.52%, with the 5-day performance at -3.39% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) is -0.66% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 16.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ALPP’s forecast low is $2.75 with $2.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -343.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -343.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $27.8 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Alpine 4 Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $31.13 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -95.20%.

ALPP Dividends

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 04.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.15% of Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. shares while 11.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.69%. There are 11.44% institutions holding the Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 5.53% of the shares, roughly 8.1 million ALPP shares worth $4.5 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.20% or 6.16 million shares worth $3.42 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.87 million shares estimated at $2.15 million under it, the former controlled 2.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.37% of the shares, roughly 2.01 million shares worth around $1.12 million.