Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 0.55 million Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.18 changed hands at -$0.01 or -5.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.58M. ALLR’s last price was a discount, traded about -3733.33% off its 52-week high of $6.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 5.56% up since then. When we look at Allarity Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.36 million.

Analysts gave the Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ALLR as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Allarity Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.42.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) trade information

Instantly ALLR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.45%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2000 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -5.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.64%, with the 5-day performance at -2.45% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) is -16.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 97.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ALLR’s forecast low is $8.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -4344.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4344.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Allarity Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -412.60%.

ALLR Dividends

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.71% of Allarity Therapeutics Inc. shares while 0.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.73%. There are 0.65% institutions holding the Allarity Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with LMR Partners LLP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.25% of the shares, roughly 46033.0 ALLR shares worth $50636.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.16% or 29433.0 shares worth $32376.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. With 20000.0 shares estimated at $22000.0 under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 14501.0 shares worth around $6510.0.