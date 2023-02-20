Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.13 million Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.72. With the company’s per share price at $1.00 changed hands at $0.05 or 5.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.22M. KERN’s last price was a discount, traded about -2840.0% off its 52-week high of $29.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.66, which suggests the last value was 34.0% up since then. When we look at Akerna Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 702.90K.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) trade information

Instantly KERN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0900 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 5.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 44.89%, with the 5-day performance at 21.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) is -34.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 96110.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.06 days.

Akerna Corp. (KERN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Akerna Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -64.79% over the past 6 months, a 80.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Akerna Corp. will rise 94.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.44 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Akerna Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $6.21 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.63 million and $6.95 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -10.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Akerna Corp. earnings to decrease by -15.70%.

KERN Dividends

Akerna Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 20 and March 24.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.28% of Akerna Corp. shares while 7.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.21%. There are 7.04% institutions holding the Akerna Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.14% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million KERN shares worth $0.2 million.

Perkins Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.11% or 88000.0 shares worth $60737.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 98424.0 shares estimated at $0.18 million under it, the former controlled 0.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 15168.0 shares worth around $27302.0.