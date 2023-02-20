Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 0.34 million Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s per share price at $0.27 changed hands at $0.0 or -1.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.22M. AGRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -4937.04% off its 52-week high of $13.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 37.04% up since then. When we look at Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 742.73K.

Analysts gave the Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AGRX as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) trade information

Instantly AGRX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3060 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -1.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.83%, with the 5-day performance at -1.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) is -5.35% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AGRX’s forecast low is $1.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1011.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -270.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Agile Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -49.68% over the past 6 months, a 92.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Agile Therapeutics Inc. will rise 96.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 143.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.08 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $2.63 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.51 million and $1.76 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 103.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 49.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Agile Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -26.00%.

AGRX Dividends

Agile Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 03.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.84% of Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares while 5.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.20%. There are 5.72% institutions holding the Agile Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 1.31% of the shares, roughly 0.53 million AGRX shares worth $0.16 million.

LPL Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.01% or 0.41 million shares worth $93411.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.21 million shares estimated at $43856.0 under it, the former controlled 0.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 29419.0 shares worth around $8734.0.